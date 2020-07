Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

AVAILABLE NOW!! ANNUAL - UNFURNISHED RENTAL - Enjoy Breathtaking Lake Views from this immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Lakeshore Condominiums with screened in balcony. Fish off one of the many docks or lounge by the pool. Newer carpets and flooring throughout. Don't miss this adorable 2nd floor condo! Sorry - tenants NO pets...