24372 WESTGATE BOULEVARD
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:03 AM

24372 WESTGATE BOULEVARD

24372 Westgate Boulevard · (941) 769-3534
Location

24372 Westgate Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL 33980

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1642 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
pool table
bocce court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
ANNUAL RENTAL - BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED IN THE ACTIVE, 55+ GOLFING COMMUNITY OF KINGS GATE! Bright and airy open floor plan with soaring ceilings and tile throughout. Spacious updated kitchen. The bright and airy living room is perfect for entertaining guests with sliders leading out to the lanai, with views of the golf course and pond. Generous sized master bedroom suite boats two large walk-in closets, sliders to the lanai and large a private bathroom with dual sinks, a walk-in shower and separate soaking tub. 2nd bedroom with 2 twin beds ensure plenty of room for guests. 3rd bedroom/Den has trundle bed. Relax on the enclosed, screened lanai overlooking golf course and pond furnished for outdoor dining and entertainment. Take advantage of the popular list of activities including gorgeous par 60 golf course (membership required), on-site restaurant, heated swimming pool and spa, tennis courts, shuffleboard, bocce ball courts, billiards room, theater, ball rooms and MUCH more! Prime PG Isles neighborhood, convenient to biking and walking trails, Fishermen’s Village, enjoy the sun and fun of Punta Gorda.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24372 WESTGATE BOULEVARD have any available units?
24372 WESTGATE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24372 WESTGATE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 24372 WESTGATE BOULEVARD's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24372 WESTGATE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
24372 WESTGATE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24372 WESTGATE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 24372 WESTGATE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 24372 WESTGATE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 24372 WESTGATE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 24372 WESTGATE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24372 WESTGATE BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24372 WESTGATE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 24372 WESTGATE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 24372 WESTGATE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 24372 WESTGATE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 24372 WESTGATE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 24372 WESTGATE BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24372 WESTGATE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 24372 WESTGATE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
