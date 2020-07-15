24372 WESTGATE BOULEVARD

Amenities

ANNUAL RENTAL - BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED IN THE ACTIVE, 55+ GOLFING COMMUNITY OF KINGS GATE! Bright and airy open floor plan with soaring ceilings and tile throughout. Spacious updated kitchen. The bright and airy living room is perfect for entertaining guests with sliders leading out to the lanai, with views of the golf course and pond. Generous sized master bedroom suite boats two large walk-in closets, sliders to the lanai and large a private bathroom with dual sinks, a walk-in shower and separate soaking tub. 2nd bedroom with 2 twin beds ensure plenty of room for guests. 3rd bedroom/Den has trundle bed. Relax on the enclosed, screened lanai overlooking golf course and pond furnished for outdoor dining and entertainment. Take advantage of the popular list of activities including gorgeous par 60 golf course (membership required), on-site restaurant, heated swimming pool and spa, tennis courts, shuffleboard, bocce ball courts, billiards room, theater, ball rooms and MUCH more! Prime PG Isles neighborhood, convenient to biking and walking trails, Fishermen’s Village, enjoy the sun and fun of Punta Gorda.