191 KETTLE HARBOR DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

A wonderful, 'Old Florida,' Beach house. This island home is decorated with a nautical theme. Walk the beautiful hardwood floors and watch the sunset from the over-sized rear porch. Minutes walk on a sand road to the quiet seven-mile beach. This beach is perfect for swimming or collecting sea shells. You have to travel far in this world to find a beach like this.



Turtle Landing has an open floor plan, and comes with all the trimmings. Perfect for a family or friends to enjoy a stay at Palm Island. House has cathedral ceiling , large yard and a nice pool & spa. Out the back porch is a long dock that is great for fishing, kayaking or swimming in Kettle Harbor. In the house, we offer streaming video and TV entertainment with over 2000 movies and programs.



Turtle Landing will leave you in the 'old Florida' style that you expect. Island is accessed by ferry which operates 18 hours each day.



Driving time is one hour and fifteen minutes from Tampa, Florida.



Golf cart rentals available on Island



Rental rates vary due to time of year. Off Season rate is $285.00 per day