191 KETTLE HARBOR DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

191 KETTLE HARBOR DRIVE

191 Kettle Harbor Drive · (941) 475-5015
Location

191 Kettle Harbor Drive, Charlotte County, FL 33946

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1536 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
A wonderful, 'Old Florida,' Beach house. This island home is decorated with a nautical theme. Walk the beautiful hardwood floors and watch the sunset from the over-sized rear porch. Minutes walk on a sand road to the quiet seven-mile beach. This beach is perfect for swimming or collecting sea shells. You have to travel far in this world to find a beach like this.

Turtle Landing has an open floor plan, and comes with all the trimmings. Perfect for a family or friends to enjoy a stay at Palm Island. House has cathedral ceiling , large yard and a nice pool & spa. Out the back porch is a long dock that is great for fishing, kayaking or swimming in Kettle Harbor. In the house, we offer streaming video and TV entertainment with over 2000 movies and programs.

Turtle Landing will leave you in the 'old Florida' style that you expect. Island is accessed by ferry which operates 18 hours each day.

Driving time is one hour and fifteen minutes from Tampa, Florida.

Golf cart rentals available on Island

Rental rates vary due to time of year. Off Season rate is $285.00 per day

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 KETTLE HARBOR DRIVE have any available units?
191 KETTLE HARBOR DRIVE has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 191 KETTLE HARBOR DRIVE have?
Some of 191 KETTLE HARBOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 KETTLE HARBOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
191 KETTLE HARBOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 KETTLE HARBOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 191 KETTLE HARBOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 191 KETTLE HARBOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 191 KETTLE HARBOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 191 KETTLE HARBOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 191 KETTLE HARBOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 KETTLE HARBOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 191 KETTLE HARBOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 191 KETTLE HARBOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 191 KETTLE HARBOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 191 KETTLE HARBOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 191 KETTLE HARBOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 191 KETTLE HARBOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 191 KETTLE HARBOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
