1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE

Amenities

Turnkey, nicely appointed home in the highly popular Kings Gate Resort Style Community. This home is fully furnished, turnkey - you don't need to bring anything but clothes and a toothbrush! Building a new home? This would be the perfect place for you to call home while your permanent home is being built! Kings Gate is an active 55+ community with a host of activities, plus a community pool, fitness center, grand ballroom, theatre, Lions Gate Restaurant, an executive golf course and much, much more. This community is very centrally located on Kings Highway, halfway between I75 and US 41, with easy access to all that the community has to offer. And, it's only 30 minutes to the sparkling Gulf of Mexico Beaches. If your looking for a place to hang you hat for a few months, this is the place for you. Home is available through 10/31/2020 at off season rates. Seasonal rates begin 11/1/2020. Discount for six month rental during season (11/1/2020-4/30/2021). Minimum 30 day rental.