1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:02 PM

1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE

1750 Dunvegan Drive · (941) 875-9060
Location

1750 Dunvegan Drive, Charlotte County, FL 33980

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1382 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Turnkey, nicely appointed home in the highly popular Kings Gate Resort Style Community. This home is fully furnished, turnkey - you don't need to bring anything but clothes and a toothbrush! Building a new home? This would be the perfect place for you to call home while your permanent home is being built! Kings Gate is an active 55+ community with a host of activities, plus a community pool, fitness center, grand ballroom, theatre, Lions Gate Restaurant, an executive golf course and much, much more. This community is very centrally located on Kings Highway, halfway between I75 and US 41, with easy access to all that the community has to offer. And, it's only 30 minutes to the sparkling Gulf of Mexico Beaches. If your looking for a place to hang you hat for a few months, this is the place for you. Home is available through 10/31/2020 at off season rates. Seasonal rates begin 11/1/2020. Discount for six month rental during season (11/1/2020-4/30/2021). Minimum 30 day rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE have any available units?
1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE have?
Some of 1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
