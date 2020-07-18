All apartments in Charlotte County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

13100 S. Mccall Road #121

13100 South Mccall Road · (941) 979-8042 ext. 1
Location

13100 South Mccall Road, Charlotte County, FL 33981

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13100 S. Mccall Road #121 · Avail. Aug 1

$995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
courtyard
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
13100 S. Mccall Road #121 Available 08/01/20 2/2 Englewood Florida - CONDO ASSOCIATION APPROVAL NEEDED. VERY STRICT
Bright & Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo at Gulf Pointe Condo Association. Condo was freshly painted with all new Ceramic Tile Throughout. Kitchen appliances include Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stackable Washer/Dryer all purchased in 2014. Plenty of Cabinet space, private courtyard. Front entry facing the Sioux Waterway with a beautiful breeze flowing through. Master Bath has Tub/Shower Combo with dressing area that has vanity/sink. Guest Bathroom has tub/shower combo : Condo built 1984, 850 Sq. Feet under air. NO PETS ALLOWED PER NEW ASSOCIATION RULES - NO EXCEPTIONS PLEASE. $ 995.00 – Monthly Rent $ 1492.50 – Security Deposit Required School Information: Myakka River Elementary http://www.edline.net/pages/Myakka_River_Elementary_School L.A. Ainger Middle School: http://www.edline.net/pages/L_A__Ainger_Middle_School Lemon Bay High School: http://lemonbayhigh.com/index.html

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4933553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13100 S. Mccall Road #121 have any available units?
13100 S. Mccall Road #121 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13100 S. Mccall Road #121 have?
Some of 13100 S. Mccall Road #121's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13100 S. Mccall Road #121 currently offering any rent specials?
13100 S. Mccall Road #121 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13100 S. Mccall Road #121 pet-friendly?
No, 13100 S. Mccall Road #121 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 13100 S. Mccall Road #121 offer parking?
No, 13100 S. Mccall Road #121 does not offer parking.
Does 13100 S. Mccall Road #121 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13100 S. Mccall Road #121 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13100 S. Mccall Road #121 have a pool?
No, 13100 S. Mccall Road #121 does not have a pool.
Does 13100 S. Mccall Road #121 have accessible units?
No, 13100 S. Mccall Road #121 does not have accessible units.
Does 13100 S. Mccall Road #121 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13100 S. Mccall Road #121 has units with dishwashers.
Does 13100 S. Mccall Road #121 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13100 S. Mccall Road #121 does not have units with air conditioning.
