13100 S. Mccall Road #121

Bright & Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo at Gulf Pointe Condo Association. Condo was freshly painted with all new Ceramic Tile Throughout. Kitchen appliances include Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stackable Washer/Dryer all purchased in 2014. Plenty of Cabinet space, private courtyard. Front entry facing the Sioux Waterway with a beautiful breeze flowing through. Master Bath has Tub/Shower Combo with dressing area that has vanity/sink. Guest Bathroom has tub/shower combo : Condo built 1984, 850 Sq. Feet under air. NO PETS ALLOWED PER NEW ASSOCIATION RULES - NO EXCEPTIONS PLEASE. $ 995.00 – Monthly Rent $ 1492.50 – Security Deposit Required School Information: Myakka River Elementary http://www.edline.net/pages/Myakka_River_Elementary_School L.A. Ainger Middle School: http://www.edline.net/pages/L_A__Ainger_Middle_School Lemon Bay High School: http://lemonbayhigh.com/index.html



No Pets Allowed



