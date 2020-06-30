10437 Port Everglades Street, Charlotte County, FL 33981
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate 2 bed 2 bath 1/5 Duplex with 1 car garage available now for rent. Very spacious floor plan, laminate floors, washer and dryer with large back yard. Rent includes lawn maintenance for $1350 per month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET have any available units?
10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte County, FL.
What amenities does 10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET have?
Some of 10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.