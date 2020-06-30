All apartments in Charlotte County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET

10437 Port Everglades Street · No Longer Available
Location

10437 Port Everglades Street, Charlotte County, FL 33981

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate 2 bed 2 bath 1/5 Duplex with 1 car garage available now for rent. Very spacious floor plan, laminate floors, washer and dryer with large back yard. Rent includes lawn maintenance for $1350 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET have any available units?
10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte County, FL.
What amenities does 10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET have?
Some of 10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET offers parking.
Does 10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET have a pool?
No, 10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET have accessible units?
No, 10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 10437 PORT EVERGLADES STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
