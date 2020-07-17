Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautiful Paradise Living Waiting For You! - Property Id: 194004



This home is located close to all that Englewood has to offer. Located on a quite street with beautiful landscaped yard. Large private fenced in backyard to enjoy the beautiful Florida Sunshine. 2 Car garage parking, driveway parking, large open floor plan. Includes wifi and cable/smart tv apps. Located just minutes to gulf beaches, dining, golf courses, shopping, entertainment, and everything else that lovely Englewood has to offer. Schedule your private showing today! Text, Call, or email for any questions you may have. Rental is available nightly, weekly, monthly, etc. Pet friendly but must get approval from Management.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/10204-deerwood-ave-englewood-fl/194004

Property Id 194004



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5943014)