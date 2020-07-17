All apartments in Charlotte County
10204 Deerwood Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

10204 Deerwood Ave

10204 Deerwood Avenue · (270) 519-6016
Location

10204 Deerwood Avenue, Charlotte County, FL 34224

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1692 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful Paradise Living Waiting For You! - Property Id: 194004

This home is located close to all that Englewood has to offer. Located on a quite street with beautiful landscaped yard. Large private fenced in backyard to enjoy the beautiful Florida Sunshine. 2 Car garage parking, driveway parking, large open floor plan. Includes wifi and cable/smart tv apps. Located just minutes to gulf beaches, dining, golf courses, shopping, entertainment, and everything else that lovely Englewood has to offer. Schedule your private showing today! Text, Call, or email for any questions you may have. Rental is available nightly, weekly, monthly, etc. Pet friendly but must get approval from Management.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/10204-deerwood-ave-englewood-fl/194004
Property Id 194004

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5943014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10204 Deerwood Ave have any available units?
10204 Deerwood Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10204 Deerwood Ave have?
Some of 10204 Deerwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10204 Deerwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10204 Deerwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10204 Deerwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10204 Deerwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 10204 Deerwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10204 Deerwood Ave offers parking.
Does 10204 Deerwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10204 Deerwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10204 Deerwood Ave have a pool?
No, 10204 Deerwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10204 Deerwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 10204 Deerwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10204 Deerwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10204 Deerwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 10204 Deerwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10204 Deerwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
