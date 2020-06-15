All apartments in Casselberry
531 Cascade Cir. #103
531 Cascade Cir. #103

531 Cascade Circle · (407) 389-2929
Location

531 Cascade Circle, Casselberry, FL 32707

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 531 Cascade Cir. #103 · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 987 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Casselberry-2/1 Condo-just off SR 436 near Red Bug Rd! - Conveniently located in the Summit Village community of Casselberry right off SR 436 and just south of Red Bug Rd is this super cute 987 sq.ft. condo with two bedrooms and one bathroom. Large living/dining room combination with kitchen pass through and sliding glass door leading out to enclosed patio space-an extension of the house for year round enjoyment. Brand new carpet throughout the main living area & bedrooms and ceramic tile in the entry, kitchen, and bathroom. Covered front porch, ceiling fans, walk-in master closet, and full utility room with storage space are just some of this condos many features. Water is included. Summit Village offers three community pools, tennis court, laundry room, along with easy access to shopping, dining, and 17-92.

Features: Refrigerator-Stove-Dishwasher-NO Microwave, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Carpet/Tile, Water Included, 3 Community Pools, Tennis Court, 1 Laundry Room-Coin Operated, open parking

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process: You will be required to submit the following when you fill out your application: Drivers License/State ID, Income Verification, and pictures, if any, of your pet. This must be done when you apply in order to proceed with your application.

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. Example-Applicant must be able to prove $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for home that rents for $1000 a month.

What is provable income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE3816660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 Cascade Cir. #103 have any available units?
531 Cascade Cir. #103 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 531 Cascade Cir. #103 have?
Some of 531 Cascade Cir. #103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 Cascade Cir. #103 currently offering any rent specials?
531 Cascade Cir. #103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 Cascade Cir. #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 531 Cascade Cir. #103 is pet friendly.
Does 531 Cascade Cir. #103 offer parking?
Yes, 531 Cascade Cir. #103 does offer parking.
Does 531 Cascade Cir. #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 531 Cascade Cir. #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 Cascade Cir. #103 have a pool?
Yes, 531 Cascade Cir. #103 has a pool.
Does 531 Cascade Cir. #103 have accessible units?
Yes, 531 Cascade Cir. #103 has accessible units.
Does 531 Cascade Cir. #103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 531 Cascade Cir. #103 has units with dishwashers.
