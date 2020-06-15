531 Cascade Cir. #103

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Casselberry-2/1 Condo-just off SR 436 near Red Bug Rd! - Conveniently located in the Summit Village community of Casselberry right off SR 436 and just south of Red Bug Rd is this super cute 987 sq.ft. condo with two bedrooms and one bathroom. Large living/dining room combination with kitchen pass through and sliding glass door leading out to enclosed patio space-an extension of the house for year round enjoyment. Brand new carpet throughout the main living area & bedrooms and ceramic tile in the entry, kitchen, and bathroom. Covered front porch, ceiling fans, walk-in master closet, and full utility room with storage space are just some of this condos many features. Water is included. Summit Village offers three community pools, tennis court, laundry room, along with easy access to shopping, dining, and 17-92.



Features: Refrigerator-Stove-Dishwasher-NO Microwave, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Carpet/Tile, Water Included, 3 Community Pools, Tennis Court, 1 Laundry Room-Coin Operated, open parking



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process: You will be required to submit the following when you fill out your application: Drivers License/State ID, Income Verification, and pictures, if any, of your pet. This must be done when you apply in order to proceed with your application.



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. Example-Applicant must be able to prove $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for home that rents for $1000 a month.



What is provable income?



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE3816660)