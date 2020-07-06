All apartments in Casselberry
Find more places like 384 MISTY OAKS RUN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
384 MISTY OAKS RUN
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:05 AM

384 MISTY OAKS RUN

384 Misty Oaks Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casselberry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

384 Misty Oaks Run, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
The interior is spacious and bright with vinyl plank and tile flooring, recessed lighting and large windows that provide plenty of natural light. The modern kitchen includes updated appliances, ample cabinet space, and a breakfast nook. Entertain guests on the back patio while you enjoy the fresh air. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 384 MISTY OAKS RUN have any available units?
384 MISTY OAKS RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 384 MISTY OAKS RUN have?
Some of 384 MISTY OAKS RUN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 384 MISTY OAKS RUN currently offering any rent specials?
384 MISTY OAKS RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 384 MISTY OAKS RUN pet-friendly?
No, 384 MISTY OAKS RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 384 MISTY OAKS RUN offer parking?
Yes, 384 MISTY OAKS RUN offers parking.
Does 384 MISTY OAKS RUN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 384 MISTY OAKS RUN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 384 MISTY OAKS RUN have a pool?
No, 384 MISTY OAKS RUN does not have a pool.
Does 384 MISTY OAKS RUN have accessible units?
No, 384 MISTY OAKS RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 384 MISTY OAKS RUN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 384 MISTY OAKS RUN has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707

Similar Pages

Casselberry 1 BedroomsCasselberry 2 Bedrooms
Casselberry Apartments with ParkingCasselberry Pet Friendly Places
Casselberry Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College