4711 GROVE POINT DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Don't miss this beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms, 1 car garage home with a giant fenced backyard and additional screened/covered patio. Updated kitchen and bathrooms with granite countertops. Ceramic tile on first floor. Laundry room. Big walk-in closet in master bedroom.

Plantation neighborhood offers swimming pools, soccer fields, tennis courts, playgrounds, basketball courts and more. Very convenient location close to shoppings and major highways. SHOWINGS AFTER August 1st.