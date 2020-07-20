4607 Grove Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Super Convenient Location! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2-1/2 bathrooms plus a 1 car garage. It has 1830 SF of living space. This home features spacious rooms with a living room/ dining room combo. Includes blinds, ceiling fans and has a full size washer/dryer hookup in the garage. The flooring is ceramic tile downstairs and brand new carpet upstairs. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space with appliances to include a refrigerator, range and dishwasher. The second floor master bedroom suite has a double walk-in closet. The other 2 bedrooms upstairs both have ample closet space. There is one bedroom downstairs. This home is located in the super convenient location of Plantation subdivision in Carrollwood. Enjoy all this community has to offer: clubhouse, 2 community pools, volleyball and tennis courts plus bike trails.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1681701?accessKey=5e0c



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813.766.2343.



No Cats Allowed



