Last updated June 23 2020 at 7:20 PM

10024 Strafford Oak Ct #803

10024 Strafford Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

10024 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL 33624

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
TAMPA: The Landing of Tampa! 1 bed/1 bath, Ground Floor $1000/mo Available Now! - AVAILABLE Now with Owners and Association Approvals! 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with 738 sq. ft. of living space located in the Landings of Tampa. Enjoy the serenity of the pond from most rooms in this condo! This home features a great open floor plan with carpet throughout. New carpet, tile and plank flooring and light paint throughout. Ceiling fans in living room and bedroom.
The kitchen features all appliances EXCEPT microwave, breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining area combo. A nice garden tub in the bath and a large walk-in closet in the bedroom. Sliding glass doors open to a lovely screened lanai that overlooks a beautiful pond.
Beautiful Gated Community featuring a clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, fitness center and much more!

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
Ground Floor Unit
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Breakfast bar
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Open Floor Plan
Inside Utility with Washer and Dryer
Screen Lanai with Storage Closet
Carpet and Tile flooring
Walk-in Closet
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy.

Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2076635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

