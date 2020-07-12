/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM
36 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bokeelia, FL
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2759 Bruce ST
2759 Bruce St, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Here's your opportunity to book your spot in paradise.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2781 Geary ST
2781 Geary Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Available monthly. Welcome to the "Angler's Den".
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
11665 Island AVE
11665 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently monthly rentals. Welcome to the Bayside Charmer! This spacious gulf access waterfront home is ideal for your vacation get away complete with spacious dock for your boat.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2555 Cay CV
2555 Cay Cove Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Currently available monthly. Super nice, clean & comfy waterfront gulf access updated home with 2 bedrooms, both with queen beds, 2 full baths & sofa bed for extra guests. Can sleep 2-6 comfortably.
1 of 11
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Burnt Store
26 NW 29th PL
26 Northwest 29th Place, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
This highly desired 4/2 NW CAPE, move in ready.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Burnt Store
611 Northwest 38th Place
611 Northwest 38th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1724 sqft
Take a look at this 3 bed, 2 bath pool home off Tropicana and Burnt Store Rd. You will want this home because pool, yard, pest control and well service is included with the rent!! All tile, this home is clean and ready for a new family.
Results within 10 miles of Bokeelia
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
3 Units Available
Trafalgar
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
2012 Savona PKY W
2012 Savona Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Short Term Rental Pool Home with Spa - This is Florida living! -AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON - Freshly renovated, Key West style home features porcelain tile throughout, NEW granite counter tops everywhere and NEW light fixtures.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
242 SW 34th TER
242 Southwest 34th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is centrally located in Cape Coral.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5209 Western DR
5209 Western Drive, St. James City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Welcome to the Sunset Ranchette vacation rental! Available for monthly bookings beginning 8/1/2020, see this ad for availability dates. Well maintained 2011 3/2 manufactured home situated on 13.84 acres, which includes 10.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mariner
529 Tropicana PKY W
529 Tropicana Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
This 3BR/2BA house is the perfect spot for the whole family. It’s near excellent shopping and dining, completely pet-friendly, and has a gorgeous outdoor heated pool.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
1107 SW 41st TER
1107 Southwest 41st Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Don't wait too long on this seasonal/vacation rental! Beautifully remodeled inside and out! Outside, which is why we are here...
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
1812 Southwest 40th Street
1812 Southwest 40th Street, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
2112 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Mariner
1101 Northwest 19th Avenue
1101 Northwest 19th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1828 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17288 Acapulco Rd Unit 423
17288 Acapulco Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1644 sqft
17288 Acapulco Rd 423 - AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. CALL FOR OFF-SEASON AVAILABILITY & RATES... SECOND FLOOR UNIT WITH STAIRS. WOW YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS CONDO UNIT. THREE BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH A ONE CAR GARAGE.
1 of 67
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C
3312 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2255 sqft
QUINTIESSENTIAL RESORT STYLE FURNISHED CONDO - * 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath, 2-Car Garage with Den * Over 220 sq ft under air * Gated Community * Heated Pool with Spa * Water views * Marina with dry and wet docks * Golf Course * Tennis Courts *
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mariner
152 NW 6th Ave
152 Northwest 6th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1712 sqft
152 NW 6th Ave Available 07/15/20 - This 4 bedroom home. There is covered lanai in the back of the home. The open living area has cathedral ceilings with a kitchen overlooking the living area. This home is tiled throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
613 Trafalgar Parkway
613 Trafalgar Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1650 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Burnt Store
2619 NW 11th ST
2619 Northwest 11th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
Beautiful 3 Bedroom and 2 bath home. Huge living room and dining room with tile throughout for easy maintenance.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Burnt Store
4114 NW 39th LN
4114 Northwest 39th Lane, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,464
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental.With equal distances to the famous beaches of Ft.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4923 Flamingo Dr.
4923 Flamingo Drive, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
925 sqft
Pine Island Bungalow - Two bedroom, two bathroom home located in Flamingo Bay on Pine Island. Storage room outside. Comes furnished with yard care. Community offers pool, clubhouse and boat ramp. Pets allowed with approval. (RLNE5743012)
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Trafalgar
844 SW 17th ST
844 Southwest 17th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,534 sf home is located in Cape Coral, FL. This home features beautiful tile carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Trafalgar
2450 Verdmont CT
2450 Verdmont Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
This lovely home is the perfect seasonal rental property in the #1 gated community in Cape Coral.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
2807 SW 31st LN
2807 Southwest 31st Lane, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,191
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
