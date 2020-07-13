/
pet friendly apartments
45 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Burnt Store Marina, FL
1 of 67
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C
3312 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2255 sqft
QUINTIESSENTIAL RESORT STYLE FURNISHED CONDO - * 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath, 2-Car Garage with Den * Over 220 sq ft under air * Gated Community * Heated Pool with Spa * Water views * Marina with dry and wet docks * Golf Course * Tennis Courts *
Results within 1 mile of Burnt Store Marina
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17288 Acapulco Rd Unit 423
17288 Acapulco Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1644 sqft
17288 Acapulco Rd 423 - AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. CALL FOR OFF-SEASON AVAILABILITY & RATES... SECOND FLOOR UNIT WITH STAIRS. WOW YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS CONDO UNIT. THREE BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH A ONE CAR GARAGE.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17084 Acapulco Rd Unit 223
17084 Acapulco Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1644 sqft
17084 Acapulco Rd 223 - AVAILALBE FOR SUMMER OCCUPANCY ONLY - RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021...Welcome to this 3 full bedrooms, 2 baths condo in the Acapulco club with attached private garage! Top floor, corner unit with stairway access and a chair lift.
Results within 5 miles of Burnt Store Marina
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Burnt Store
4114 NW 39th LN
4114 Northwest 39th Lane, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,464
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental.With equal distances to the famous beaches of Ft.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
14000 Black Beauty Dr Unit 1911
14000 Black Beauty Dr, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1741 sqft
Awesome opportunity! BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car luxury coach home at Heritage Landing.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
16572 San Edmundo Road - 113
16572 San Edmundo Road, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR AN ANNUAL LEASE, OR, 3 TO 6 MONTH LEASES! Fully furnished beautifully appointed GROUND LEVEL CORNER unit in a small complex in gorgeous Burnt Store Lakes! Water/Sewer/$150 cap on electric included on short term leases only.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
14016 Black Beauty DR
14016 Black Beauty Dr, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
2110 sqft
*GOLF MEMBERSHIP!* This is the one! BRAND NEW! Absolutely stunning 2nd floor luxury coach home at Heritage Landing! This is your opportunity to be one of the first transfer members at the highly anticipated Heritage Landing Golf Club!!! Rental of
Results within 10 miles of Burnt Store Marina
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
14 Units Available
Hancock
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Hancock
1327 SE 1st ST
1327 Southeast 1st Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
MOVE IN READY by 7/14. Professionally managed home by Havenbrook Homes. There is a $45 application fee per adult applicant. Application includes background check and rental history check. Must make 3x the rental amount.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2759 Bruce ST
2759 Bruce St, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Here's your opportunity to book your spot in paradise.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2781 Geary ST
2781 Geary Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Available monthly. Welcome to the "Angler's Den".
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
11665 Island AVE
11665 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently monthly rentals. Welcome to the Bayside Charmer! This spacious gulf access waterfront home is ideal for your vacation get away complete with spacious dock for your boat.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Mariner
529 Tropicana PKY W
529 Tropicana Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
This 3BR/2BA house is the perfect spot for the whole family. It’s near excellent shopping and dining, completely pet-friendly, and has a gorgeous outdoor heated pool.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
1848 Concordia Lake CIR
1848 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Concordia is a wonderful community in the NE Cape within walking distance to shopping and dining. Publix grocery is next door. This 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage unit is pristine and just waiting for new tenants.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
2331 NE 16th TER
2331 NE 16th Ter, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Come check out this brand-new twin villa located right off the Pine Island corridor within walking distance to shops and restaurants.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Jacaranda
3712 Northeast 11th Place
3712 Northeast 11th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1274 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Mariner
1101 Northwest 19th Avenue
1101 Northwest 19th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1828 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
820 Santa Margerita Ln
820 Santa Margerita Lane, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1551 sqft
820 Santa Margerita Lane - AVAILABLE DECEMBER & JANUARY FOR SEASON 2021 - ALSO AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON MONTHS. 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car garage in the sought after Punta Gorda Isles. Split floor plan with two large living areas.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
1824 NE 8th Pl
1824 NE 8th Pl, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1118 sqft
- Three Bedroom/two bath duplex located in the NE off of Diplomat. Carpet throughout with laminate in the master bedroom and one guest room and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Screened in lanai. (RLNE5851376)
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
955 Lassino Ct.
955 Lassino Court, Punta Gorda, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1935 sqft
Spectacular “tip lot” water views, watch the sunrises and sunset - Off Season, home is available for 2020-2021 in season rental call for pricing.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mariner
152 NW 6th Ave
152 Northwest 6th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1712 sqft
152 NW 6th Ave Available 07/15/20 - This 4 bedroom home. There is covered lanai in the back of the home. The open living area has cathedral ceilings with a kitchen overlooking the living area. This home is tiled throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1312 AQUI ESTA
1312 Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1285 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM HOME IN PUNTA GORDA! This lovely home boasts tile throughout with numerous entry points to the screened lanai.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Burnt Store
2619 NW 11th ST
2619 Northwest 11th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
Beautiful 3 Bedroom and 2 bath home. Huge living room and dining room with tile throughout for easy maintenance.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
3982 Pomodoro Circle
3982 Pomodora Circle, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Unique, New, Large Oversized One Bedroom Condo Apartment From $1250. New Be the first resident. Modern Stainless Steel Appliances. Private in unit laundry. Courtyard view. Heated pool. Gym. Community center. Pet park.
