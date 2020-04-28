3310 FERN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You are not going to be able to find a better home with a better location for a better price! This two bedroom one bath home has been updated and sits on the corners of Pleasant Hill Road and a block John Young Parkway. Brand new interior paint and carpet with a super clean feeling and ready to move in asap. Two car detached garage with a screened in walkway from the home to the garage. Lawn care included in rent!. The home sits on a lovely lot and is walking distance to shopping, restaurants, transportation and so much more. Minutes to downtown Kissimmee, theme parks and the list goes on. Lots of parking but must share parking with neighboring office complex. Must see. Call today.