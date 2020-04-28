All apartments in Campbell
3310 FERN DRIVE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:32 AM

3310 FERN DRIVE

3310 Fern Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3310 Fern Drive, Campbell, FL 34746

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You are not going to be able to find a better home with a better location for a better price! This two bedroom one bath home has been updated and sits on the corners of Pleasant Hill Road and a block John Young Parkway. Brand new interior paint and carpet with a super clean feeling and ready to move in asap. Two car detached garage with a screened in walkway from the home to the garage. Lawn care included in rent!. The home sits on a lovely lot and is walking distance to shopping, restaurants, transportation and so much more. Minutes to downtown Kissimmee, theme parks and the list goes on. Lots of parking but must share parking with neighboring office complex. Must see. Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 FERN DRIVE have any available units?
3310 FERN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Campbell, FL.
What amenities does 3310 FERN DRIVE have?
Some of 3310 FERN DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 FERN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3310 FERN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 FERN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3310 FERN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Campbell.
Does 3310 FERN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3310 FERN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3310 FERN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 FERN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 FERN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3310 FERN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3310 FERN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3310 FERN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 FERN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3310 FERN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3310 FERN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3310 FERN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

