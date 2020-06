Amenities

STUNNING INTERIOR with quality upgrades - PLANK TILE FLOORING through-out...42" Wood cabinets...GRANITE Countertops in Kitchen and Baths...Tasteful décor....New Appliances....Mint through-out....Enjoy the 1+ Car Garage....Screened Lanai with Tile Flooring....Gas Grill available.... Flat Screen TV's....Internet and Wi-Fi....POOL PRIVILEGES. You will enjoy renting in beautiful Burnt Store Marina...Bring your Boat or Rent Kayaks....Waterfront Restaurant with Live Entertainment on The Deck....Deli/Light Groceries....27 Hole Golf Course with Restaurant and Pro Shop/Gifts....Exercise while enjoying nature and beautiful boats on the walking paths....Renting doesn't get any better than this!!! OFF SEASON REDUCED RATES AVAILABLE on this beauty...Sorry No Pets/No Smoking.