3333 Sunset Key CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table media room sauna tennis court

SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF CHARLOTTE HARBOR FROM THIS 3RD FLOOR UNIT!! TASTEFULLY DECORATED...TILE THRU-OUT. UNIT HAS NEWER FURNITURE-TURNKEY. THIS IS RENTING AT ITS BEST!! THE GRAND ISLES OFFERS HUGE HEATED POOL, FITNESS CENTER, STEAM ROOM AND SAUNA, GRAND SALON WITH GRAND PIANO, POOL TABLE, ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, PRIVATE BAR, CATERING KITCHEN, 15 SEAT MOVIE THEATER, AND COVERED PARKING! LOCATED IN BURNT STORE MARINA A GATED COMMUNITY WITH 512 SLIP DEEP WATER MARINA, SHORT DISTANCE TO GULF, THREE RESTAURANTS, 27- HOLE GOLF COURSE AND ACTIVITY CENTER, TENNIS, FITNESS CENTER. ***AVAILABLE MAY 1ST FOR REDUCED RATE OFF SEASON RENTALS***....Three Month Minimum for Seasonal***NOTE: Vehicle Size and Type Limitations per Rules & Regs