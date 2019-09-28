43 W Las Palmas Way

Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED 2/2 in Buenventura/Kissimmee area. Newer all smudge proof stainless steel appliances, freshly painted walls throughout ENTIRE unit, upgraded bathrooms and so much more! Washer/Dryer are included. Spacious walk in closet in master bedroom. Convenient to Orlando, Tampa, beaches, attractions (Universal Studios & Disney) and airport. Conveniently near the Florida Turnpike and SR 417. Shopping plazas all around including grocery stores and restaurants.
Contact Chandra at 407-873-1005 for more information.