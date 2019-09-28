All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
43 W Las Palmas Way
43 W Las Palmas Way

43 West Las Palmas Way · No Longer Available
Buenaventura Lakes
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

43 West Las Palmas Way, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Buenaventura Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
NEWLY RENOVATED 2/2 in Buenventura/Kissimmee area. Newer all smudge proof stainless steel appliances, freshly painted walls throughout ENTIRE unit, upgraded bathrooms and so much more! Washer/Dryer are included. Spacious walk in closet in master bedroom. Convenient to Orlando, Tampa, beaches, attractions (Universal Studios & Disney) and airport. Conveniently near the Florida Turnpike and SR 417. Shopping plazas all around including grocery stores and restaurants.

Contact Chandra at 407-873-1005 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 W Las Palmas Way have any available units?
43 W Las Palmas Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 43 W Las Palmas Way have?
Some of 43 W Las Palmas Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 W Las Palmas Way currently offering any rent specials?
43 W Las Palmas Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 W Las Palmas Way pet-friendly?
No, 43 W Las Palmas Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 43 W Las Palmas Way offer parking?
Yes, 43 W Las Palmas Way offers parking.
Does 43 W Las Palmas Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 W Las Palmas Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 W Las Palmas Way have a pool?
No, 43 W Las Palmas Way does not have a pool.
Does 43 W Las Palmas Way have accessible units?
No, 43 W Las Palmas Way does not have accessible units.
Does 43 W Las Palmas Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 W Las Palmas Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 W Las Palmas Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 43 W Las Palmas Way has units with air conditioning.
