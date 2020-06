Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

COZY 1 BED 1 BATH VILLA CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NOT FAR FROM SHOPPING, MEDICAL OFFICES, AND MAJOR ROADWAYS. HOME HAS TILES THROUGHOUT AND WAS JUST PAINTED. HOME HAS BEEN REFRESHED WITH UPDATED CABINETS, NEW CORIAN COUNTER TOPS, ALL APPLIANCES, WASHER, DRYER ARE INCLUDED. HOME FEATURES AN ENCLOSED OVERSIZED PORCH WHICH OVERLOOKS THE POND. YOU WILL CERTAINLY HAVE PLENTY OF SPACE TO ENTERTAIN WHILE LOOKING AT GORGEOUS SUNSETS. THIS IS A MUST SEE!! SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY.