3240 Brewster Drive OSCEOLA

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, home for rent at 3240 Brewter Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34743; - RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or email to Joe Hawash at joe.hawash3@gmail.com or eliza.hawash@gmail.com the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application..



3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, home for rent at 3240 Brewter Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34743; Central heat and air, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal are included. 1 Car Garage. Please call our office to arrange a showing.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.



Driving directions:

Drive south on John Young Parkway towards Kissimmee, turn left onto Osceola Parkway crossing Buena Ventura Blvd. towards Boggy Creek. Turn left onto Brewster Drive, the house is on the left.



(RLNE4884728)