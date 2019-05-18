All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
3240 Brewster Drive OSCEOLA

3240 Brewster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3240 Brewster Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, home for rent at 3240 Brewter Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34743; - RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or email to Joe Hawash at joe.hawash3@gmail.com or eliza.hawash@gmail.com the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application..

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, home for rent at 3240 Brewter Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34743; Central heat and air, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal are included. 1 Car Garage. Please call our office to arrange a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.

Driving directions:
Drive south on John Young Parkway towards Kissimmee, turn left onto Osceola Parkway crossing Buena Ventura Blvd. towards Boggy Creek. Turn left onto Brewster Drive, the house is on the left.

(RLNE4884728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 Brewster Drive OSCEOLA have any available units?
3240 Brewster Drive OSCEOLA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 3240 Brewster Drive OSCEOLA have?
Some of 3240 Brewster Drive OSCEOLA's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3240 Brewster Drive OSCEOLA currently offering any rent specials?
3240 Brewster Drive OSCEOLA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 Brewster Drive OSCEOLA pet-friendly?
No, 3240 Brewster Drive OSCEOLA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 3240 Brewster Drive OSCEOLA offer parking?
Yes, 3240 Brewster Drive OSCEOLA offers parking.
Does 3240 Brewster Drive OSCEOLA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3240 Brewster Drive OSCEOLA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 Brewster Drive OSCEOLA have a pool?
No, 3240 Brewster Drive OSCEOLA does not have a pool.
Does 3240 Brewster Drive OSCEOLA have accessible units?
No, 3240 Brewster Drive OSCEOLA does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 Brewster Drive OSCEOLA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3240 Brewster Drive OSCEOLA has units with dishwashers.
Does 3240 Brewster Drive OSCEOLA have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3240 Brewster Drive OSCEOLA has units with air conditioning.
