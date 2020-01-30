3240 ABIAKA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Immaculate POOL house for rent in the amazing GATED community of Heritage Lake. This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house offers unlimited opportunities. It features high ceilings, oversized Master bedroom and big closets. The screened pool is perfect to enjoy the summers in Florida. The property is completely fenced providing privacy and convenience.

The community offers a playground and a beautiful lake to walk and relax. Close to 417, Turnpike, the airport and Lake Nona area. AVAILABLE MARCH 1ST