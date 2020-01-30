All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Find more places like 3240 ABIAKA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
/
3240 ABIAKA DRIVE
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:10 AM

3240 ABIAKA DRIVE

3240 Abiaka Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buenaventura Lakes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3240 Abiaka Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Call us today to schedule a showing! PETS ALLOWED!
Immaculate POOL house for rent in the amazing GATED community of Heritage Lake. This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house offers unlimited opportunities. It features high ceilings, oversized Master bedroom and big closets. The screened pool is perfect to enjoy the summers in Florida. The property is completely fenced providing privacy and convenience.
The community offers a playground and a beautiful lake to walk and relax. Close to 417, Turnpike, the airport and Lake Nona area. AVAILABLE MARCH 1ST

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 ABIAKA DRIVE have any available units?
3240 ABIAKA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 3240 ABIAKA DRIVE have?
Some of 3240 ABIAKA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3240 ABIAKA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3240 ABIAKA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 ABIAKA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3240 ABIAKA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3240 ABIAKA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3240 ABIAKA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3240 ABIAKA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3240 ABIAKA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 ABIAKA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3240 ABIAKA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3240 ABIAKA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3240 ABIAKA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 ABIAKA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3240 ABIAKA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3240 ABIAKA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3240 ABIAKA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buenaventura Lakes 2 BedroomsBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Balcony
Buenaventura Lakes Apartments with ParkingBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buenaventura Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FL
University, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLAvon Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College