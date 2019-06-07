All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Find more places like 324 Cervantes Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
/
324 Cervantes Drive
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

324 Cervantes Drive

324 Cervantes Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buenaventura Lakes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

324 Cervantes Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Buenaventura Lakes

Amenities

parking
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Rio Hills Townhomes - Live on Buenaventura Lakes in Kissimmee! This townhome will be freshly painted and new carpeting will be installed. Please don't mind the actual colors, it will be changed to a soft neutral beige color. We are looking for a great tenant to take care of this lovely home. Gated community and parking right in front. This community is small and quiet. Easy to make friends with neighbors.

We are looking for immediate move in! To qualify you MUST have 2 years + of proven, verifiable rental history. Must make 3 times the amount of rent, no criminal, no evictions, no balances owed or reported on credit for any past rentals. NO EXCEPTIONS. Please email or text us to schedule an appointment to view the property. NO PHONE CALLS, please email one of or staff at angel@andersonmgllc.com and or kendal@andersonmgllc.com. Or feel free to text us at (321) 219-9125. You will go through a screening process prior to scheduling a viewing. Please allow 24-48 hours for our response.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4919719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Cervantes Drive have any available units?
324 Cervantes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
Is 324 Cervantes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
324 Cervantes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Cervantes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 324 Cervantes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 324 Cervantes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 324 Cervantes Drive offers parking.
Does 324 Cervantes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Cervantes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Cervantes Drive have a pool?
No, 324 Cervantes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 324 Cervantes Drive have accessible units?
No, 324 Cervantes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Cervantes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 Cervantes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Cervantes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Cervantes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buenaventura Lakes 2 BedroomsBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Balcony
Buenaventura Lakes Apartments with ParkingBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buenaventura Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FL
University, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLAvon Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College