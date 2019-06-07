324 Cervantes Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven Property Amenities parking

Rio Hills Townhomes - Live on Buenaventura Lakes in Kissimmee! This townhome will be freshly painted and new carpeting will be installed. Please don't mind the actual colors, it will be changed to a soft neutral beige color. We are looking for a great tenant to take care of this lovely home. Gated community and parking right in front. This community is small and quiet. Easy to make friends with neighbors.



We are looking for immediate move in! To qualify you MUST have 2 years + of proven, verifiable rental history. Must make 3 times the amount of rent, no criminal, no evictions, no balances owed or reported on credit for any past rentals. NO EXCEPTIONS. Please email or text us to schedule an appointment to view the property. NO PHONE CALLS, please email one of or staff at angel@andersonmgllc.com and or kendal@andersonmgllc.com. Or feel free to text us at (321) 219-9125. You will go through a screening process prior to scheduling a viewing. Please allow 24-48 hours for our response.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4919719)