All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Find more places like 3229 ABIAKA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
/
3229 ABIAKA DRIVE
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

3229 ABIAKA DRIVE

3229 Abiaka Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buenaventura Lakes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3229 Abiaka Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! This charming home features a screened-in pool with waterfront views, a beautiful, spacious kitchen, vaulted ceilings, plush carpet, and tile flooring. Make this your new home and apply today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3229 ABIAKA DRIVE have any available units?
3229 ABIAKA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 3229 ABIAKA DRIVE have?
Some of 3229 ABIAKA DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3229 ABIAKA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3229 ABIAKA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 ABIAKA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3229 ABIAKA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 3229 ABIAKA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3229 ABIAKA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3229 ABIAKA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3229 ABIAKA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 ABIAKA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3229 ABIAKA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3229 ABIAKA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3229 ABIAKA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 ABIAKA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3229 ABIAKA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3229 ABIAKA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3229 ABIAKA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buenaventura Lakes 2 BedroomsBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Balcony
Buenaventura Lakes Apartments with ParkingBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buenaventura Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FL
University, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLAvon Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College