3229 ABIAKA DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! This charming home features a screened-in pool with waterfront views, a beautiful, spacious kitchen, vaulted ceilings, plush carpet, and tile flooring. Make this your new home and apply today!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.