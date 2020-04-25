3027 ROB WAY

Amenities

Location, This 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 Car Garage home is located in Campbell Cove, behind the Neighborhood Walmart next to Osceola Parkway. If you enjoy entertaining this home is for you. Immaculate Formal Living and Dining room. Most sought out open floor plan. This home has lots of natural light. You will enjoy a large eat in kitchen with a huge island 48" upper cabinets open to a dinette, plumbed for a wash tub in the garage, family room and screened in lanai overlooking a heavily wooded conservation area. Inside utility room. Large ceramic floor tiles in the entire living area. Close to the Turnpike, Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona and Bus Lines. There is no need to look any further. NO PETS ALLOWED.