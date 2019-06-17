2751 MERRIWEATHER LN #NA.

Amenities
Don't miss this beautiful 4/2.5 Town home with 1 car garage. The Eagle Bay community offers residents ground maintenance, community pool, and playground. This 2-story town home has over 1700 square feet of living space and features beautiful neutral paint tones NO carpet, ceramic tile and laminate.throughout. The floor plan offers a living room, dining room, kitchen, half bath for guests downstairs, screened room, and 1 car garage. The fully-equipped kitchen features double basin sink, pantry, beige counter-tops and light maple tone cabinetry. The kitchen flows into the living room area with sliding doors offering a gorgeous view of the outdoor community area. The second level features a large bonus area and all bedrooms and bathrooms. Near to super markets, gas stations, pharmacy, banks, fast foods, bakery, Just 15 minutes to the airport and 417!!! very near to Lake Nona Area.
Excellent condition. 4 & 2 1/2