Home
/
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
/
2751 MERRIWEATHER LN #NA
Last updated June 17 2019 at 4:23 PM

2751 MERRIWEATHER LN #NA

2751 Merrieweather Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2751 Merrieweather Lane, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Eagle Bay

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss this beautiful 4/2.5 Town home with 1 car garage. The Eagle Bay community offers residents ground maintenance, community pool, and playground. This 2-story town home has over 1700 square feet of living space and features beautiful neutral paint tones NO carpet, ceramic tile and laminate.throughout. The floor plan offers a living room, dining room, kitchen, half bath for guests downstairs, screened room, and 1 car garage. The fully-equipped kitchen features double basin sink, pantry, beige counter-tops and light maple tone cabinetry. The kitchen flows into the living room area with sliding doors offering a gorgeous view of the outdoor community area. The second level features a large bonus area and all bedrooms and bathrooms. Near to super markets, gas stations, pharmacy, banks, fast foods, bakery, Just 15 minutes to the airport and 417!!! very near to Lake Nona Area.
Excellent condition. 4 & 2 1/2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2751 MERRIWEATHER LN #NA have any available units?
2751 MERRIWEATHER LN #NA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 2751 MERRIWEATHER LN #NA have?
Some of 2751 MERRIWEATHER LN #NA's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2751 MERRIWEATHER LN #NA currently offering any rent specials?
2751 MERRIWEATHER LN #NA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2751 MERRIWEATHER LN #NA pet-friendly?
Yes, 2751 MERRIWEATHER LN #NA is pet friendly.
Does 2751 MERRIWEATHER LN #NA offer parking?
Yes, 2751 MERRIWEATHER LN #NA offers parking.
Does 2751 MERRIWEATHER LN #NA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2751 MERRIWEATHER LN #NA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2751 MERRIWEATHER LN #NA have a pool?
Yes, 2751 MERRIWEATHER LN #NA has a pool.
Does 2751 MERRIWEATHER LN #NA have accessible units?
No, 2751 MERRIWEATHER LN #NA does not have accessible units.
Does 2751 MERRIWEATHER LN #NA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2751 MERRIWEATHER LN #NA has units with dishwashers.
Does 2751 MERRIWEATHER LN #NA have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2751 MERRIWEATHER LN #NA has units with air conditioning.

