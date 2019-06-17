2751 MERRIWEATHER LN #NA.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't miss this beautiful 4/2.5 Town home with 1 car garage. The Eagle Bay community offers residents ground maintenance, community pool, and playground. This 2-story town home has over 1700 square feet of living space and features beautiful neutral paint tones NO carpet, ceramic tile and laminate.throughout. The floor plan offers a living room, dining room, kitchen, half bath for guests downstairs, screened room, and 1 car garage. The fully-equipped kitchen features double basin sink, pantry, beige counter-tops and light maple tone cabinetry. The kitchen flows into the living room area with sliding doors offering a gorgeous view of the outdoor community area. The second level features a large bonus area and all bedrooms and bathrooms. Near to super markets, gas stations, pharmacy, banks, fast foods, bakery, Just 15 minutes to the airport and 417!!! very near to Lake Nona Area.

Excellent condition. 4 & 2 1/2