2729 Emerson Lane

NEWLY RENOVATED BEAUTIFUL home in Osceola parkway, Kissimmee, Florida. Quite neighborhood yet convenient to everything ( theme parks, shopping , public transportation), The home is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a pool. NEW appliances and AC/ heating system . In house washer and dryer . Open floor plan with a lake view. Pet friendly and will require security deposit. . This home is available now for $1300 /month . Pool maintenance including in the rent. Please call Morena to set up a time to view.