2727 Merrieweather Lane

Beautiful 3/2.5 Town home with 1 car garage, located in Eagle Bay in Kissimme, will be available 2/8/19. The Eagle Bay community offers residents ground maintenance, community pool, and playground. This 2-story town home has over 1700 square feet of living space and features beautiful neutral paint tones and carpet throughout. The floor plan offers a living room, dining room, kitchen, half bath for guests downstairs, screened room, and 1 car garage. The fully-equipped kitchen features double basin sink, pantry, beige countertops and light maple tone cabinetry. The kitchen flows into the living room area with sliding doors offering a gorgeous view of the outdoor community area. The second level features a large bonus area and all bedrooms and bathrooms. Close to major highways and shopping. Pets will be considered.

Contact us to schedule a showing.