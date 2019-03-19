All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
2727 Merrieweather Lane

Location

2727 Merrieweather Lane, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Eagle Bay

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3/2.5 Town home with 1 car garage, located in Eagle Bay in Kissimme, will be available 2/8/19. The Eagle Bay community offers residents ground maintenance, community pool, and playground. This 2-story town home has over 1700 square feet of living space and features beautiful neutral paint tones and carpet throughout. The floor plan offers a living room, dining room, kitchen, half bath for guests downstairs, screened room, and 1 car garage. The fully-equipped kitchen features double basin sink, pantry, beige countertops and light maple tone cabinetry. The kitchen flows into the living room area with sliding doors offering a gorgeous view of the outdoor community area. The second level features a large bonus area and all bedrooms and bathrooms. Close to major highways and shopping. Pets will be considered.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 Merrieweather Lane have any available units?
2727 Merrieweather Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 2727 Merrieweather Lane have?
Some of 2727 Merrieweather Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 Merrieweather Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2727 Merrieweather Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 Merrieweather Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2727 Merrieweather Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2727 Merrieweather Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2727 Merrieweather Lane does offer parking.
Does 2727 Merrieweather Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2727 Merrieweather Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 Merrieweather Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2727 Merrieweather Lane has a pool.
Does 2727 Merrieweather Lane have accessible units?
No, 2727 Merrieweather Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 Merrieweather Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2727 Merrieweather Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2727 Merrieweather Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2727 Merrieweather Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
