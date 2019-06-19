2724 MERRIEWEATHER LN OSCEOLA COUNTY

Amenities

3BD/2.5BA IN KISSIMMEE (EAGLE BAY Phase 1) - This town home has 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with loft. It is a 1703 square foot home. With a large open floor plan, formal dining room, living room and family room there is plenty of space. Concrete porch outback. All appliances included, one car garage. Lawn Care Included!! Community features playground, community pool.



Application fees are non-refundable.



Application process is online at: www.OrlandoLease.com. Go to Rentals and find property. "Apply Now"



Full Credit/Skip/Eviction/Criminal check is done on all applicants.



Application Fee is $50 per adult due at end of application.

Security Deposit is equal to One Months Rent.



Please have the following documents ready to attach as JPEG or PDF.

Drivers License & Pay Stubs.



