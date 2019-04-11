All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
2723 Ashley Court

2723 Ashley Court · No Longer Available
Buenaventura Lakes
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

2723 Ashley Court, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Pebble Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a4c24b302f ----
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Kissimmee with family & living rooms, spa tub and glass shower in master bath, walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings. New flooring and enjoy your screened in porch with lake view! Great location and close to the Orlando Airport. Community Pool! If you would like to schedule to see the property call 407-499-8090. Select option 1. Enter 2723 and the available showing times will be sent to you via text. This home is available for immediate move in! PETS NEGOTIABLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

