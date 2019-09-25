All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
2719 PORT COURT

2719 Port Court · No Longer Available
Location

2719 Port Court, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This modern / contemporary / open concept / high-end house is NOT for the average tenant, this is a true gem with lots of upgrades and perfect for entertaining. Immaculate condition and move-in ready and it shows like a model! It features 2 Master suites, private and somewhat secluded in a quiet cul-de-sac. Huge open kitchen, granite countertops. Modern bathrooms and granite counter tops. Ceramic and granite tile throughout (no carpet). Family room have direct access and view to the wonderful pool and waterfall. Oversized screened pool deck with a built-in outdoor grill with outlets and USB ports. LED lights for a nice ambiance controlled by remote controls and on a timer to turn off by 10pm. Outdoor TV mount, outdoor sink, vinyl fence, and much more… Conveniently located close to the airport, Lake Nona Town Center, Medical City, The Loop, Fl Turnpike and 417, fine dining and shopping. Even the garage will amazed you with all the storage closets. The rental monthly price includes pool service. ***VERY IMPORTANT*** Tenants MUST show income of at least 3X of the asking price and Proof of Income is needed PRIOR to view property. Sec Dep based on credit and is due within 72 hours after approval. Renter's Insurance may be required. This home is professionally managed and maintained by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2719 PORT COURT have any available units?
2719 PORT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 2719 PORT COURT have?
Some of 2719 PORT COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2719 PORT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2719 PORT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2719 PORT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2719 PORT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 2719 PORT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2719 PORT COURT offers parking.
Does 2719 PORT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2719 PORT COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2719 PORT COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2719 PORT COURT has a pool.
Does 2719 PORT COURT have accessible units?
No, 2719 PORT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2719 PORT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2719 PORT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2719 PORT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2719 PORT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
