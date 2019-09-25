2719 PORT COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This modern / contemporary / open concept / high-end house is NOT for the average tenant, this is a true gem with lots of upgrades and perfect for entertaining. Immaculate condition and move-in ready and it shows like a model! It features 2 Master suites, private and somewhat secluded in a quiet cul-de-sac. Huge open kitchen, granite countertops. Modern bathrooms and granite counter tops. Ceramic and granite tile throughout (no carpet). Family room have direct access and view to the wonderful pool and waterfall. Oversized screened pool deck with a built-in outdoor grill with outlets and USB ports. LED lights for a nice ambiance controlled by remote controls and on a timer to turn off by 10pm. Outdoor TV mount, outdoor sink, vinyl fence, and much more… Conveniently located close to the airport, Lake Nona Town Center, Medical City, The Loop, Fl Turnpike and 417, fine dining and shopping. Even the garage will amazed you with all the storage closets. The rental monthly price includes pool service. ***VERY IMPORTANT*** Tenants MUST show income of at least 3X of the asking price and Proof of Income is needed PRIOR to view property. Sec Dep based on credit and is due within 72 hours after approval. Renter's Insurance may be required. This home is professionally managed and maintained by owner.