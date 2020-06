Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage

Ready to move in 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, two car garage and lanai. The kitchen is open to Dining and Great Room, the kitchen features 42" Maple cabinets with crown molding granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and walk in pantry, Master suite features a walk-in closed. Ceramic title in the first floor and carpet in second floor. The community has a Park with playground and basketball court. Near to Lake Nona Medical city and the Orlando International Airport.