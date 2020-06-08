All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
2627 JUDGE LOOP
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:18 PM

2627 JUDGE LOOP

2627 Judge Loop · No Longer Available
Location

2627 Judge Loop, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Eagle Bay

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Unfurnished, 3,948 sf, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bath and 3 car garage 2 story home. Beautiful and spacious home with large open kitchen with appliances, formal living/dining area, breakfast nook area and family room. Large screened in porch. Large in law suite on first floor with private bathroom as well as half bath for guests. Loft area on 2nd floor in addition to two of the three additional bedrooms with private baths and huge master bedroom suite with lavish master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Price includes lawn maintenance. Close to Orlando Int. Airport, schools and shopping. Located in Eagle Bay off Simpson Rd. in Kissimmee. Sorry no pets. This property is not under the section 8 housing program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 JUDGE LOOP have any available units?
2627 JUDGE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 2627 JUDGE LOOP have?
Some of 2627 JUDGE LOOP's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2627 JUDGE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
2627 JUDGE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 JUDGE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 2627 JUDGE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 2627 JUDGE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 2627 JUDGE LOOP offers parking.
Does 2627 JUDGE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 JUDGE LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 JUDGE LOOP have a pool?
No, 2627 JUDGE LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 2627 JUDGE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 2627 JUDGE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 JUDGE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2627 JUDGE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 2627 JUDGE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 2627 JUDGE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
