2627 JUDGE LOOP

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Unfurnished, 3,948 sf, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bath and 3 car garage 2 story home. Beautiful and spacious home with large open kitchen with appliances, formal living/dining area, breakfast nook area and family room. Large screened in porch. Large in law suite on first floor with private bathroom as well as half bath for guests. Loft area on 2nd floor in addition to two of the three additional bedrooms with private baths and huge master bedroom suite with lavish master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Price includes lawn maintenance. Close to Orlando Int. Airport, schools and shopping. Located in Eagle Bay off Simpson Rd. in Kissimmee. Sorry no pets. This property is not under the section 8 housing program.