2606 QUAIL POND WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE APRIL 2ND 2020.

Come see this beautiful home perfectly maintained! The neighborhood is quiet and the backyard view breathtaking! Ceramic and Laminate throughout! The kitchen has granite counters, Light cabinets, matching appliances, breakfast bar. The master bath has a beautiful vanity and Granite counter. There are 2 decent sized bedrooms and a full bath. Newer the AC, roof and hot water heater were all replaced! Plenty of room for entertaining! Large screened lanai with a gorgeous water view. Not far from the LOOP, FL turnpike and 417. This home will not last schedule your showing today!