All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Find more places like 2606 QUAIL POND WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
/
2606 QUAIL POND WAY
Last updated February 23 2020 at 2:07 AM

2606 QUAIL POND WAY

2606 Quail Pond Way · (407) 587-9241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Buenaventura Lakes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2606 Quail Pond Way, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1874 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE APRIL 2ND 2020.
Come see this beautiful home perfectly maintained! The neighborhood is quiet and the backyard view breathtaking! Ceramic and Laminate throughout! The kitchen has granite counters, Light cabinets, matching appliances, breakfast bar. The master bath has a beautiful vanity and Granite counter. There are 2 decent sized bedrooms and a full bath. Newer the AC, roof and hot water heater were all replaced! Plenty of room for entertaining! Large screened lanai with a gorgeous water view. Not far from the LOOP, FL turnpike and 417. This home will not last schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 QUAIL POND WAY have any available units?
2606 QUAIL POND WAY has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2606 QUAIL POND WAY have?
Some of 2606 QUAIL POND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 QUAIL POND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2606 QUAIL POND WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 QUAIL POND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2606 QUAIL POND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 2606 QUAIL POND WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2606 QUAIL POND WAY does offer parking.
Does 2606 QUAIL POND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2606 QUAIL POND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 QUAIL POND WAY have a pool?
No, 2606 QUAIL POND WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2606 QUAIL POND WAY have accessible units?
No, 2606 QUAIL POND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 QUAIL POND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2606 QUAIL POND WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2606 QUAIL POND WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2606 QUAIL POND WAY has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2606 QUAIL POND WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buenaventura Lakes 2 BedroomsBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Balcony
Buenaventura Lakes Apartments with ParkingBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buenaventura Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FL
University, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLAvon Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity