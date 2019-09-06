All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:05 AM

2531 TANNER TERRACE

2531 Tanner Terrace · No Longer Available
Buenaventura Lakes
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

2531 Tanner Terrace, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Eagle Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Welcome Home...See it now. Available for move in August 1st. This beautiful residence is located in a great neighborhood, just view the long list of great features: Open concept floor plan, 10' feet ceiling, lots of windows --FULLY upgraded: Granite Countertop, double sinks, LANAI, Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and blinds. Other features include Kitchen Pantry, breakfast bar, vent to outside; Windows in all bathrooms, Irrigation system, Auto garage opener. Community features playgrounds, a swimming pool, volleyball and basketball courts. Award winning school district. This location has SUPER EASY access - 3 miles from 417/Greenway to Orlando airport or 20 minutes to most attractions! Conveniently located near Lake Nona's Medical City., Valencia Community College. With acceptable credit and background check, one month security deposit and first month rent required. Administration fee of $200 and lease preparation fee of $75 due at move in. Contact for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 TANNER TERRACE have any available units?
2531 TANNER TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 2531 TANNER TERRACE have?
Some of 2531 TANNER TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2531 TANNER TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2531 TANNER TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 TANNER TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2531 TANNER TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 2531 TANNER TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 2531 TANNER TERRACE offers parking.
Does 2531 TANNER TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2531 TANNER TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 TANNER TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 2531 TANNER TERRACE has a pool.
Does 2531 TANNER TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2531 TANNER TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 TANNER TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2531 TANNER TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2531 TANNER TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2531 TANNER TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
