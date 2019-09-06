2531 TANNER TERRACE

Amenities

Welcome Home...See it now. Available for move in August 1st. This beautiful residence is located in a great neighborhood, just view the long list of great features: Open concept floor plan, 10' feet ceiling, lots of windows --FULLY upgraded: Granite Countertop, double sinks, LANAI, Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and blinds. Other features include Kitchen Pantry, breakfast bar, vent to outside; Windows in all bathrooms, Irrigation system, Auto garage opener. Community features playgrounds, a swimming pool, volleyball and basketball courts. Award winning school district. This location has SUPER EASY access - 3 miles from 417/Greenway to Orlando airport or 20 minutes to most attractions! Conveniently located near Lake Nona's Medical City., Valencia Community College. With acceptable credit and background check, one month security deposit and first month rent required. Administration fee of $200 and lease preparation fee of $75 due at move in. Contact for more details.