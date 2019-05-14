All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
250 GARDENIA ROAD

250 Gardenia Road · No Longer Available
Location

250 Gardenia Road, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Buenaventura Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Unfurnished, 1390 Sq. Ft., freshly painted and cleaned, 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Split floor plan, completely tiled, kitchen with all appliances and huge screened in back porch in fenced in corner lot. Screened in porch and garage. Close to Airport, restaurants, stores and major roads like Turnpike/US 95, and US-417. Located off Buenaventura Blvd. and Florida Pkwy.

Available now!
12 Month Lease
$60 Application Fee
$125 Lease Doc Fee(when application is approved)

Sorry, no pets or section 8

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 GARDENIA ROAD have any available units?
250 GARDENIA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 250 GARDENIA ROAD have?
Some of 250 GARDENIA ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 GARDENIA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
250 GARDENIA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 GARDENIA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 250 GARDENIA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 250 GARDENIA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 250 GARDENIA ROAD offers parking.
Does 250 GARDENIA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 GARDENIA ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 GARDENIA ROAD have a pool?
No, 250 GARDENIA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 250 GARDENIA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 250 GARDENIA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 250 GARDENIA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 GARDENIA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 250 GARDENIA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 GARDENIA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
