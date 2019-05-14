250 GARDENIA ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Unfurnished, 1390 Sq. Ft., freshly painted and cleaned, 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Split floor plan, completely tiled, kitchen with all appliances and huge screened in back porch in fenced in corner lot. Screened in porch and garage. Close to Airport, restaurants, stores and major roads like Turnpike/US 95, and US-417. Located off Buenaventura Blvd. and Florida Pkwy.



Available now!

12 Month Lease

$60 Application Fee

$125 Lease Doc Fee(when application is approved)



Sorry, no pets or section 8



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!