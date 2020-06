Amenities

ENJOY THE FLORIDA LIFESTYLE in this 3 BD/2 BA pool home conveniently located to bus line, shopping, dining and major roadways. This property features a separate living, family and dining room; tile throughout living areas and new carpet in all bedrooms. The split floor plan allows the second bath pool access. A 2 car garage is equipped with cabinets and work bench.