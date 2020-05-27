All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Find more places like 210 DAWN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
/
210 DAWN COURT
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:10 AM

210 DAWN COURT

210 Dawn Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buenaventura Lakes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

210 Dawn Court, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Buenaventura Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Very well-maintained Townhouse with two parking spots in the front. It has a rear yard balcony accessible from the master bedroom as well as the guest bedroom. Downstairs and upstairs are both tiled with wood laminate staircase. Laundry room downstairs with a large storage area under the staircase. Downstairs porch can be used as bonus room. Two bedrooms with three full bathrooms on the property. Very close to Airport, shopping and dining area in BVL. Easy access to major highways. HOA includes tennis and pool. Granite countertops in the kitchen with dark stained wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Backsplash in kitchen and chair railing in dining room and living room area This is a corner unit townhome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 DAWN COURT have any available units?
210 DAWN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 210 DAWN COURT have?
Some of 210 DAWN COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 DAWN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
210 DAWN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 DAWN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 210 DAWN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 210 DAWN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 210 DAWN COURT offers parking.
Does 210 DAWN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 DAWN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 DAWN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 210 DAWN COURT has a pool.
Does 210 DAWN COURT have accessible units?
No, 210 DAWN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 210 DAWN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 DAWN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 DAWN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 DAWN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buenaventura Lakes 2 BedroomsBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Balcony
Buenaventura Lakes Apartments with ParkingBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buenaventura Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FL
University, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLAvon Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College