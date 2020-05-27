210 DAWN COURT

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Very well-maintained Townhouse with two parking spots in the front. It has a rear yard balcony accessible from the master bedroom as well as the guest bedroom. Downstairs and upstairs are both tiled with wood laminate staircase. Laundry room downstairs with a large storage area under the staircase. Downstairs porch can be used as bonus room. Two bedrooms with three full bathrooms on the property. Very close to Airport, shopping and dining area in BVL. Easy access to major highways. HOA includes tennis and pool. Granite countertops in the kitchen with dark stained wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Backsplash in kitchen and chair railing in dining room and living room area This is a corner unit townhome.