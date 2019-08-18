All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
205 EDEN LANE
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:25 AM

205 EDEN LANE

205 Eden Lane · No Longer Available
Buenaventura Lakes
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

205 Eden Lane, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Buenaventura Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Great Location 2 Master bedrooms, complete bath in each bedroom and half bathroom downstairs, washer and dry machine Balcony sun Deck, Exterior Storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 EDEN LANE have any available units?
205 EDEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 205 EDEN LANE have?
Some of 205 EDEN LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 EDEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
205 EDEN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 EDEN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 205 EDEN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 205 EDEN LANE offer parking?
No, 205 EDEN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 205 EDEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 EDEN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 EDEN LANE have a pool?
No, 205 EDEN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 205 EDEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 205 EDEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 205 EDEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 EDEN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 EDEN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 EDEN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
