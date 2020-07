Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Beautiful and well maintained end unit townhome in gated community conveniently located close to shops and restaurants. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features, open plan concept, screened rear porch, Cherry wood kitchen cabinets, with stainless steel appliances, all bedrooms and laundry on upper floor. Attached 2 car garage with oversized parking pad. This will not last long!