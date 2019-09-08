142 Floral Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3692ed80b4 ---- Please Do Not Disturb, a resident is currently enjoying this home. Showings by appointment only, call or email for appointments. Available September 15! Great 3/2 single family home in with fenced in yard, convenient location. All tile throughout except for the living room which has wood laminate. Ample kitchen, with living/dining room combo. Large lot has a fully fenced back yard and small covered porch. Washer/Dryer included. Dishwasher not included.



$60 Application Fee per adultn$150 Tenant Administrative Fee n$350 Pet Fee per pet.n$25.00 Monthly Pet Rentn$10 AC filter program. 12 Months Courtyard Disposal