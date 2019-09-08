All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
142 Floral Dr
Last updated September 8 2019 at 4:07 PM

142 Floral Dr

142 Floral Drive · No Longer Available
Buenaventura Lakes
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

142 Floral Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Buenaventura Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3692ed80b4 ---- Please Do Not Disturb, a resident is currently enjoying this home. Showings by appointment only, call or email for appointments. Available September 15! Great 3/2 single family home in with fenced in yard, convenient location. All tile throughout except for the living room which has wood laminate. Ample kitchen, with living/dining room combo. Large lot has a fully fenced back yard and small covered porch. Washer/Dryer included. Dishwasher not included.

$60 Application Fee per adultn$150 Tenant Administrative Fee n$350 Pet Fee per pet.n$25.00 Monthly Pet Rentn$10 AC filter program. 12 Months Courtyard Disposal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Floral Dr have any available units?
142 Floral Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 142 Floral Dr have?
Some of 142 Floral Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Floral Dr currently offering any rent specials?
142 Floral Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Floral Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 142 Floral Dr is pet friendly.
Does 142 Floral Dr offer parking?
No, 142 Floral Dr does not offer parking.
Does 142 Floral Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 142 Floral Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Floral Dr have a pool?
No, 142 Floral Dr does not have a pool.
Does 142 Floral Dr have accessible units?
No, 142 Floral Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Floral Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 Floral Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Floral Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 142 Floral Dr has units with air conditioning.
