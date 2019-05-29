All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Find more places like 107 Toluca Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
/
107 Toluca Drive
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

107 Toluca Drive

107 Toluca Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buenaventura Lakes
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

107 Toluca Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Buenaventura Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
alarm system
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom home located in BVL coming available 5/1/19 - 4 bedroom 2 bath home in BVL coming available 5/1/19. Upgraded kitchen, nice yard, separate dining area, close to bus line, shopping, and entertainment. Fenced back yard. 2 car garage with washer and dryer hook ups. Washer and dryer are a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Alarm system present in home, service will not be included. Pet friendly- $500 pet fee per pet and must have pet insurance.

Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys.
Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee.

To schedule a showing, please call.

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.

(RLNE4793375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Toluca Drive have any available units?
107 Toluca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 107 Toluca Drive have?
Some of 107 Toluca Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Toluca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
107 Toluca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Toluca Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Toluca Drive is pet friendly.
Does 107 Toluca Drive offer parking?
Yes, 107 Toluca Drive offers parking.
Does 107 Toluca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Toluca Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Toluca Drive have a pool?
No, 107 Toluca Drive does not have a pool.
Does 107 Toluca Drive have accessible units?
No, 107 Toluca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Toluca Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Toluca Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Toluca Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Toluca Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buenaventura Lakes 2 BedroomsBuenaventura Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Buenaventura Lakes Apartments with BalconiesBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Parking
Buenaventura Lakes Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLSatellite Beach, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FL
Groveland, FLPine Hills, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FLCombee Settlement, FLGlencoe, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLMinneola, FLDeBary, FLEdgewood, FLViera East, FLCocoa, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College