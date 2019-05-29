107 Toluca Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated alarm system

Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bedroom home located in BVL coming available 5/1/19 - 4 bedroom 2 bath home in BVL coming available 5/1/19. Upgraded kitchen, nice yard, separate dining area, close to bus line, shopping, and entertainment. Fenced back yard. 2 car garage with washer and dryer hook ups. Washer and dryer are a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Alarm system present in home, service will not be included. Pet friendly- $500 pet fee per pet and must have pet insurance.



Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys.

Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee.



To schedule a showing, please call.



RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

-2 years of Rental History

-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent

-No Evictions of any kind

-No Rental Collections of any kind

-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person



REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION

-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)



PROOF OF INCOME:

-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.

-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns

-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.

-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.



