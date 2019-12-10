106 GREEN COVE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Move-In Special: Receive $500 off November rent, with a lease starting by 11/30/2019!



You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The exterior front features a large, lush green lawn, a two-car garage, and a covered entrance, and the backyard is complete with a privacy fence, a covered, in-ground pool, and a surrounding patio! The interior is lined with stylish, clean tile flooring throughout, and the kitchen is complete with an open design, a breakfast bar, and updated appliances. Make this your home and apply today!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.