3 bedroom apartments
251 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Broadview Park, FL
Broadview Park
1348 Southwest 49th Avenue
1348 Southwest 49th Avenue, Broadview Park, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Broadview Park
2101 SW 46th Ave
2101 Southwest 46th Avenue, Broadview Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
Gorgeous home in Fort Lauderdale! (RLNE5064990)
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,727
1312 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,162
1404 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,102
1442 sqft
Near the intersection of I-595 and the Florida turnpike, and just minutes from dozens of shops and restaurants. This pet-friendly property offers a dog park, outdoor pool, on-site gym and clubhouse.
1981 SW 56th Ave
1981 Southwest 56th Avenue, Plantation, FL
Gorgeous South Florida home for rent in Plantation Isles with circular driveway and 2-car garage!!! 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home with hot tub! This home has open floor plan with stainless steel kitchen appliances, with a luxurious master en-suite
Riverland Villlage
3440 SW 20th St
3440 Southwest 20th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Pool Home in Fort Lauderdale near Hard Rock Casino & Stadium.
Melrose Park
1148 Arizona Ave
1148 Arizona Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
3/2 in a great neighborhood. Freshly painted inside and out. Large yard. Carport. Newer oven and brand new microwave. All tile floors throughout. Florida room that could be converted into a 4th bedroom. Washer and Dryer inside the home.
Melrose Park
531 E Evanston Cir
531 East Evanston Circle, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3/2 property for rent, efficiency is already rented.
Riverland Villlage
2365 SW 34th Way
2365 Southwest 34th Way, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
THIS IS THE HOME YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! THIS 3 BED, 2 BATH RIVERLAND VILLAGE HOME HAS BEEN METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED & BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED! STEP INTO YOUR BRIGHT & OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH AMAZING ATTENTION TO DETAIL! KITCHEN W/ QUARTZ COUNTERS &
Riverland Villlage
3420 SW 18th St
3420 Southwest 18th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
Beautiful hoe kin Fort Lauderdale! Move in Special!!! (RLNE5064976)
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1402 sqft
Near dining, entertainment, and shopping. This luxury community features a dog park, a resort-style pool, a meeting room, and a business center. Hearing and vision-impaired units available. Gated community.
Jacaranda
Midtown 24
700 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1543 sqft
In the heart of nature, near a golf course. Updated community amenities include a media room, grill area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Units have hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly.
Plantation Colony
8210 SW 12th St, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1272 sqft
Great shopping location, close to Sawgrass Mills Mall and Westfield Broward Mall. Communal amenities include tennis court, pool, playground, and dog park. Units feature walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek
1244 South Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1301 sqft
City lover or nature dweller? Golfer or swimmer? Spin master or yoga warrior? Spend a few minutes at Modera Cornerstone, and you’ll quickly realize you don’t have to choose.
One Plantation
1650 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,179
1316 sqft
Located close to I-595 and Highway 817. Community offers an extensive fitness center, a dog park, a pool and a game room. Homes have carpeting, hardwood flooring, stainless steel refrigerator and granite kitchen countertops.
Oakland Forest
Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1325 sqft
Units with soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen windows, oversized closets, guest baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Landscaped community just a few minutes from I-95 and Oriole Elementary.
Flagler Heights
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,589
1355 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off North Federal Highway (US-1). In-unit amenities include dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Community features bike storage, courtyard, pool and pool table.
St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1439 sqft
Minutes to I-595, Sawgrass Mills, and the expansive Everglades Wildlife area. Stocked 10-acre fishing lake, outdoor tennis courts, two swimming pools, and a tropical tiki bar.
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,539
1520 sqft
Great location for commuters, near I-95, A1A and Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Community includes concierge, BBQ grill, bike storage and parking. Units boast bathtub, extra storage, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and laundry.
Melrose Park
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1301 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1900 sqft
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements.
Walnut Creek
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1232 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.