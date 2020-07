Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub

Like New 2 Bed 2 Bath Penthouse at Costa Del Sol. Eat in Kitchen or Breakfast Bar, Living and Dinning combo, Split bedroom plan. Beautiful Views of the Banana River, Key-west style sunsets, Cruise-ship and Rocket launch all seen from the Balcony. Other attributes of the unit are walking distance to Publix, Cocoa Beach Pier, bars and restaurants around. Close to the Beachline, Port Canaveral, Beaches and More.