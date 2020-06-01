All apartments in Brevard County
407 LOFTS DRIVE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

407 LOFTS DRIVE

407 Lofts Drive · (321) 405-1364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

407 Lofts Drive, Brevard County, FL 32940

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 407 LOFTS DRIVE · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1696 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Suntree Beauty - Located in the desirable Suntree community. This home shows beautifully. Open floor plan, granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, inside laundry and covered patio. Located near shopping, restaurants, golf course and schools.

Application fees are per adult and applications must be filled out on our site at www.hamptonandhampton.com

If you are seriously interested in this property please be prepared to leave the holding deposit of one month rent today and submit applications online right after. It takes both the holding fee and application to take the home off the market.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text 1(321) 405-1364, or email loft407@rent.dynasty.com

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

We look forward to hearing from you!

(RLNE4200176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 LOFTS DRIVE have any available units?
407 LOFTS DRIVE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 407 LOFTS DRIVE have?
Some of 407 LOFTS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 LOFTS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
407 LOFTS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 LOFTS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 LOFTS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 407 LOFTS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 407 LOFTS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 407 LOFTS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 LOFTS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 LOFTS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 407 LOFTS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 407 LOFTS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 407 LOFTS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 407 LOFTS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 LOFTS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 LOFTS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 407 LOFTS DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
