RENTED THROUGH: MARCH 31, 2020. Gorgeous, Renovated & Fully Furnished Beach Cottage! This beachside bungalow is the perfect rental home! Just steps from the beach, home has 2 full Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Beautiful Renovations, Gorgeous New Kitchen & Bath, everything you need for either an executive or vacation rental. Rent is $2000 for 1 month, $1800 for 2-3 months, & $1650 for 6 months, $1600 for 1 Year. Call today for an appointment, this one won't last!