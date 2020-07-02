THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving yoga cats allowed 24hr maintenance alarm system coffee bar green community internet access internet cafe lobby pool table putting green smoke-free community

Located near I-75 and with easy access to Downtown Tampa, our Cortland community delivers you to the best of lakeside living in Brandon, FL. Designer features like granite countertops and crown molding will make you proud to call any of our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments home. Tee off steps from your front door at our aqua golf driving range, or soak up the sun at our lakeside resort-style pool for the perfect stay-at-home day. When you're looking to get out and explore, you have plenty of options nearby. Treat yourself to some retail therapy at Westfield Brandon Mall, then drive into Downtown Tampa to explore all its local dining and nightlife spots. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a team dedicated to you.