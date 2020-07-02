All apartments in Brandon
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:45 PM

THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE

2648 Bermuda Lake Dr · (813) 308-0449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL 33510

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 302A · Avail. now

$1,207

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 907 sqft

Unit 201B · Avail. now

$1,217

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 907 sqft

Unit 202A · Avail. Sep 15

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 907 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203B · Avail. Sep 26

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Unit 303B · Avail. Aug 8

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Unit 303B · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

See 11+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201A · Avail. now

$1,589

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1434 sqft

Unit 203A · Avail. Nov 7

$1,598

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Unit 202B · Avail. Aug 8

$1,623

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1434 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
alarm system
coffee bar
green community
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
pool table
putting green
smoke-free community
Located near I-75 and with easy access to Downtown Tampa, our Cortland community delivers you to the best of lakeside living in Brandon, FL. Designer features like granite countertops and crown molding will make you proud to call any of our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments home. Tee off steps from your front door at our aqua golf driving range, or soak up the sun at our lakeside resort-style pool for the perfect stay-at-home day. When you're looking to get out and explore, you have plenty of options nearby. Treat yourself to some retail therapy at Westfield Brandon Mall, then drive into Downtown Tampa to explore all its local dining and nightlife spots. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a team dedicated to you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 per applicant
Deposit: Cortland has partnered with Jetty to offer an $99 deposit solution program for those who qualify. Ask about Jetty Deposit Solution when in the leasing office.
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 - $800
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25 - $50
restrictions: Certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at all Cortland communities. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier). Aquarium tanks over 50 gallons are prohibited. Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Detached garages and boat parking are available for rent. $130 per garage and $45 per boat. Other, assigned. Detached garages and boat parking are available for rent. $130 per garage and $45 per boat.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE have any available units?
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE has 28 units available starting at $1,207 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE have?
Some of THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE currently offering any rent specials?
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE pet-friendly?
Yes, THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE is pet friendly.
Does THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE offer parking?
Yes, THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE offers parking.
Does THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE have a pool?
Yes, THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE has a pool.
Does THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE have accessible units?
No, THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE does not have accessible units.
Does THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE has units with dishwashers.
