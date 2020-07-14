Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated in unit laundry bathtub extra storage oven Property Amenities accepts section 8 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry

Just off Bloomingdale and Kings in Brandon, Bridgeport apartments offers easy access to SR-60, I-75 and Tampa. With our shaded, peaceful grounds it will be easy for you to make Bridgeport a place you will love to come home to! Our single-story, garden-style Buckhorn Brandon apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Brandon near Paul Sanders Park.



Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Bridgeport is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, excellent schools, major Brandon employers and easy access to public transportation.



Not only are our Buckhorn Brandon apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Bridgeport is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.