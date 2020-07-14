All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like Bridgeport.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
Bridgeport
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Bridgeport

3385 Creekridge Rd · (813) 296-5732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3385 Creekridge Rd, Brandon, FL 33511

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 03329 · Avail. Aug 1

$786

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 03317 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03383 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridgeport.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
Just off Bloomingdale and Kings in Brandon, Bridgeport apartments offers easy access to SR-60, I-75 and Tampa. With our shaded, peaceful grounds it will be easy for you to make Bridgeport a place you will love to come home to! Our single-story, garden-style Buckhorn Brandon apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Brandon near Paul Sanders Park.\n\nPerhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Bridgeport is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, excellent schools, major Brandon employers and easy access to public transportation. \n\nNot only are our Buckhorn Brandon apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Bridgeport is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: No
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $14
restrictions: Yes
Parking Details: Street Parking.
Storage Details: Private Attic Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bridgeport have any available units?
Bridgeport has 3 units available starting at $786 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does Bridgeport have?
Some of Bridgeport's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridgeport currently offering any rent specials?
Bridgeport is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bridgeport pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridgeport is pet friendly.
Does Bridgeport offer parking?
Yes, Bridgeport offers parking.
Does Bridgeport have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bridgeport offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridgeport have a pool?
No, Bridgeport does not have a pool.
Does Bridgeport have accessible units?
No, Bridgeport does not have accessible units.
Does Bridgeport have units with dishwashers?
No, Bridgeport does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Bridgeport?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Pet Friendly Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity