612 OLE PLANTATION DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

612 OLE PLANTATION DRIVE

612 Ole Plantation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

612 Ole Plantation Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Kings Court

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful townhouse in the heard of Brandon with easy access to major highways and Tampa. Home features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, POOL COMMUNITY, and ready for the new occupant. Call today before it is gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 OLE PLANTATION DRIVE have any available units?
612 OLE PLANTATION DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 OLE PLANTATION DRIVE have?
Some of 612 OLE PLANTATION DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 OLE PLANTATION DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
612 OLE PLANTATION DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 OLE PLANTATION DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 612 OLE PLANTATION DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 612 OLE PLANTATION DRIVE offer parking?
No, 612 OLE PLANTATION DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 612 OLE PLANTATION DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 OLE PLANTATION DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 OLE PLANTATION DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 612 OLE PLANTATION DRIVE has a pool.
Does 612 OLE PLANTATION DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 612 OLE PLANTATION DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 612 OLE PLANTATION DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 OLE PLANTATION DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
