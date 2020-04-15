612 OLE PLANTATION DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful townhouse in the heard of Brandon with easy access to major highways and Tampa. Home features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, POOL COMMUNITY, and ready for the new occupant. Call today before it is gone.