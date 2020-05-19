All apartments in Brandon
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

608 Golden Raintree Place

608 Golden Raintree Place · No Longer Available
Location

608 Golden Raintree Place, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
Come check out your new home today! Fabulous 2nd floor unit in gated community, completely renovated, with brand new grey 36 inch cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, double bowl deep stainless steel sink, granite counter tops and vinyl plank flooring throughout, no carpet in sight!!, screened back porch and storage closet. A Split bedroom plan and two full bathrooms. Master bedroom has on suite bathroom. In unit new washer/dryer. Amenities include pools, playground, fitness room, laundry area, and more. Association does require criminal background screenings for all residents over 18 years of age with No Felonies in the past 7 years, No more than 3 Misdemeanors in 3 years, and a Zero tolerance for any violent crimes or sexual offenses, non-refundable $75 per applicant. Pets allowed, no aggressive breeds, association requires all dogs be registered with PooPrints, registrations costs $75. Also, the Association does require a $100 deposit for the water, as they self manage that on sight.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/608-golden-raintree-pl-brandon-fl-33510-usa/ef7d80e3-7cfd-41aa-8c79-8c9511645e40

(RLNE5438433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Golden Raintree Place have any available units?
608 Golden Raintree Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Golden Raintree Place have?
Some of 608 Golden Raintree Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Golden Raintree Place currently offering any rent specials?
608 Golden Raintree Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Golden Raintree Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Golden Raintree Place is pet friendly.
Does 608 Golden Raintree Place offer parking?
Yes, 608 Golden Raintree Place offers parking.
Does 608 Golden Raintree Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 Golden Raintree Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Golden Raintree Place have a pool?
Yes, 608 Golden Raintree Place has a pool.
Does 608 Golden Raintree Place have accessible units?
No, 608 Golden Raintree Place does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Golden Raintree Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Golden Raintree Place has units with dishwashers.

